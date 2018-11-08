Naramata runners take a bite out New York City marathon

Caroline Goodjohn and Miranda Halladay of Naramata competed in the New York City marathon November 4.

Caroline Goodjohn (left) and Miranda Halladay of Naramata were among more than 52,000 competitors that ran the New York City marathon Nov. 4.Submitted photo

Two Naramata runners fulfilled a bucket list item by completing the New York City Marathon.

Caroline Goodjohn and Miranda Halladay were among 52,697 runners who ran the largest the marathon in the world. The marathon weaves through the five boroughs of New York City – Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and The Bronx.

“The headline for the run was, It will inspire you,” Goodjohn told the Western News Thursday. “The whole experience from Staten Island to the fans in Brooklynn … It was more than I could ever hope for.”

Goodjohn, who originally hails from New York, moved to Naramata over six years ago and soon became friends with Halladay.

Both women have been avid runners for years and Goodjohn revealed she had a wish to one day participate in the New York City marathon.

“I’m originally from New York and it’s been on my bucket list. I turn 40 this coming June and really wanted to accomplish it before then. Miranda has run several marathons and was eager to do it as well,” she said. The pair bought a travel package that included registration into the prestigious event and started training in mid-July.

“We would do three to four runs a week, hill runs, sprints, fast runs, long runs,” she said about the arduous training program.

Goodjohn said the goal going in was just to finish, but she’s happy with the end results. She finished in a time of four hours and seven minutes while Halladay who was suffering from an Achilles tendon injury finished in four hours and 20 minutes. In their respective age groups, Goodjohn finished 766 while Halladay ranked 811.

The pair were a little late at the starting gate and that hampered their times, Goodjohn said. “We were hustling to start so we didn’t get into the right spots,” she said.

“We were constantly trying to weave in and out of people. I thought eventually we would get into a little clearing but it never really happened,” she added of the experience of running with more than 52,000 people.

Goodjohn said she hopes to run the marathon again in coming years.

