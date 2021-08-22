Nanoose Bay golfer places fifth in first B.C. Seniors Golf Championship tourney

Stephen Watson was with his dad John when he competed with Team B.C. in 2011. He brought his dad again at his B.C. Seniors Golf Championships debut. (PQB News file photo)

Nanoose Bay golfer Stephen Watson finished fifth in his first B.C. Senior Golf Championship recently in Kimberley.

Watson carded a 71-71-72 for a 2-under-par total of 214 in the tournament that had 140 participants from all over the province.

He was three shots behind eventual winner Michael Kennedy of North Vancouver at 211. Kennedy won in a playoff over Norman Bradley of Kelowna. Mike Mannion of Gibsons took third place with 212.

“I hit the ball very well but my putting was not good so it made the difference in not winning,” said Watson. “I was going there with the hopes of winning. I had been playing well lately.”

Watson, raised in Qualicum Beach, said he felt like a junior player again as he had his dad, John Watson, with him.

“It was like going back in time as a junior with my dad taking me around to tournaments,” said Watson, who attended the University of Nevada Reno in the 1980s on a golf scholarship.

Watson, who currently works with B.C. Hydro, was a former B.C. Junior of the Year in 1985 and B.C. Mid-Masters (Over 40) champion in 2011, has not been competing for a few years now.

Having competed in his ever first B.C. Seniors tournament, Watson said, “I am now the young gun again, which is funny. I am looking to compete again in the senior events over the next few years.”

