Nanaimo’s summer swim team ‘ecstatic’ after provincials

White Rapids finish fifth in team competition at B.C. Summer Swimming Association championships

Photo submitted Nanaimo White Rapids swimmers Nick Tonella, left, Cam Laturnus, Eric Labas and Finn Bodnar teamed up to win bronze in the 200-metre freestyle relay final at B.C. Summer Swimming Association championships.

The Nanaimo White Rapids swam fast enough to be able to make waves provincially.

The local club recently returned from B.C. Summer Swimming Association championships with an array of medals.

Nanaimo can boast four provincial champions after the event: Cam Laturnus earned gold in both the 200-metre individual medley and the 100m butterfly in his Div. 6. In Div. 2, Taylor McPherson won gold in the 100m IM. Carter James raced to a gold medal in his Div. 4 50m butterfly and Kennadie Sheppard, in Div. O, Cat. 1, won gold in the 100m IM, the 50m freestyle, the 50m butterfly and the 100m freestyle.

With 80 swimmers managing to qualify for provincials, the team was able to make enough finals to achieve a fifth-place finish.

The championships were held Aug. 15-18 in Kamloops.

According to a club press release, White Rapids coach Baylee Munro was “ecstatic about the efforts put forward at the meet.”

Results from provincials include:

Div. O, Cat. 1 – Kennadie Sheppard, gold, 100m IM, gold, 50m free, gold, 50m fly, gold, 100m free, silver, 200m medley relay; Rowyn Vincent, silver, 50m backstroke, silver, 200m medley relay; Aurora Richards, silver, 200m medley relay; Sierra Jones, silver, 200m medley relay.

Div. 1 – Gabriella Gillespie, bronze, 200m freestyle relay, silver, 200m regional medley relay; Eva Blackburn, bronze, 200m free relay; Audrey Palmer, bronze, 200m free relay; Lila Barberie, bronze, 200m free relay, silver, 200m regional medley relay.

Div. 2 – Taylor McPherson, gold, 100m IM, bronze, 100m free; Hudson Palmer, bronze, 50m breaststroke.

Div. 4 – Carter James, gold, 50m fly, bronze, 100m free.

Div. 5 – Peter Morch, bronze, 100m fly, bronze, 100m back, bronze, 50m fly, silver, 100m free; Jasmine Schellinck, bronze, 100m breast, silver, 200m regional medley relay.

Div. 6 – Cam Laturnus, gold, 200m IM, gold, 100m fly, bronze, 100m breast, bronze, 200m regional medley relay.

Div. 7 – Nicholas Tonella, bronze, 200m free relay; Eric Labas, bronze, 200m free relay; Finn Bodnar, bronze, 200m free relay; Cam Laturnus, bronze, 200m free relay.

Many other athletes reached their event finals with top-eight finishes. For full results from provincial championships, visit http://bcsummerswimming.com/liveresults2019/.

