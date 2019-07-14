Nanaimo’s peewee girls win provincial lacrosse championship

Nanaimo Timbermen peewee B player Maddie Palmer is checked by Coquitlam Adanacs opponents during Sunday’s provincial final at Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

A Nanaimo girls’ lacrosse team was able to win a provincial championship on home floor.

The Nanaimo District Lacrosse Association is co-hosting the B.C. Lacrosse Association’s female championships and the Nanaimo peewee B girls rose to the occasion, winning gold Sunday, July 14, at Frank Crane Arena.

The Timbermen girls defeated the Coquitlam Adanacs 5-2. Nanaimo went a perfect 5-0 at the tournament.

“They played their hearts out, they really did,” said Graham Palmer, the team’s coach.

He said the girls were rewarded for hard work and determination over the long term.

“They had a goal from the start of the year and they were able to follow through with it,” he said. “We practised hard and we were ready; we were focused.”

In Sunday morning’s final, Maddie Palmer had a hat trick, Jayda Price had a goal and an assist and Jessie Ferraro also scored. Abbie Ruff was the winning goalie.

Palmer was chosen player of the game in the final, Irelyn Wear was a tournament all-star and Price was chosen tournament MVP.

Earlier in the tourney, Nanaimo edged Langley 3-2, handled Peninsula 6-1, defeated Burnaby 5-1 and got past Coquitlam 7-3.

In other action at provincial championships, the Nanaimo Timbermen bantam B girls won bronze medals, defeating Coquitlam 6-1 this morning in Parksville. Nanaimo’s junior women will take on Juan de Fuca in a bronze-medal game at 2 p.m. at Parksville’s Oceanside Place.

