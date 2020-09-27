Nanaimo’s new NightOwls baseball team announces first player signings

Four NCAA Div. 1 players, three of them Canadians, added to roster

The Nanaimo NightOwls announced their first player signings last week. (News Bulletin file photo)

The Nanaimo NightOwls are starting to get an idea of who will be out on the field and in the dugout for the team’s inaugural season.

The city’s West Coast League baseball team announced four player signings last week, all from Illinois State’s NCAA Div. 1 program.

Infielders Aidan Huggins and Nick Gile, outfielder Dayton Peters and pitcher Chase Florendine are the first additions to the ball club.

“It’s very exciting to start filling out our roster, and telling the people of Nanaimo about the talented players who will represent the city,” said Greg Frady, NightOwls manager, in a press release.

Huggins, from Edmonton, and Gile, from Milwaukee, represent the starting middle infield at Illinois State. Huggins hit .327 last season and was tied for the team lead in hits and runs. Gile was an all-American in junior college.

Peters, from Abbotsford, hustles in the outfield and has power in his bat. He hit .415 in junior college this past spring.

Florendine hails from Lethbridge and the 6-foot-2 right-hander’s fastball can hit 90 miles per hour.

The NightOwls look forward to continuing to add to the roster.

“The offers we have out, we’re excited with how this is coming together for 2021, and we think NightOwls fans will enjoy this talent at Serauxmen Stadium,” said Frady.

RELATED: Nanaimo NightOwls baseball team announces first manager

RELATED: Nanaimo NightOwls will play ball under the lights next season

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin