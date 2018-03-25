Nanaimo wrestler wins birthday bash match

B.J. Laredo hits Eli Surge with a suicide dive through crepe paper during the birthday bash main event at the Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling show Saturday at the Departure Bay Activity Centre. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

A Nanaimo wrestler was able to have his cake and eat it too.

B.J. Laredo won a birthday bash main event at the Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling show on Saturday at the Departure Bay Activity Centre.

Laredo, the birthday boy, defeated Eli Surge in the no-disqualifications match contested in a ring decorated with balloons and crepe paper. Laredo used a crepe-paper wrapped steel chair, a table covered with balloons, a pinata and even confetti as weapons before ultimately winning with his package piledriver finishing manoeuvre.

Because TV tapings were taking place, fans were treated to a packed 11-match card that lasted almost three and a half hours.

The VIPW heavyweight championship was on the line and Nolan James was able to defeat Cremator Von Slasher and retain the title thanks to interference from his teammates in the Uprising faction.

A highlight of the night was a lengthy matchup between Nathan Legacy and Matt Xstatic; the hard-hitting match was eventually won by Xstatic.

Also, Nicole Matthews was on the Island and despite more interference from the Uprising, Matthews was able to make Scarlett Black tap out without too much trouble.

Other match results: King of the Yukon and Eddie Osbourne beat Jordie Taylor and Elliott Tyler, Cremator squashed Haviko, Taylor defeated Osbourne, Liiza Hall and Riea Von Slasher fought to a no contest, King of the Yukon defeated Lak Siddartha, Shredds defeated Brett Matthews and Haviko beat Tyler.

