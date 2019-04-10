Nanaimo United women win Island’s premier cup for first time in 20 years

Nanaimo United’s premier women’s side celebrates after winning the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association’s top prize, the Terry Price Cup, on Sunday in Saanich. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo’s premier women’s soccer team is Vancouver Island’s best.

Nanaimo United won the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association’s Terry Price Cup this past Sunday in Saanich, defeating Lakehill 2-1 on a last-minute goal.

“It was a really big win for us,” said Andrea Greig, team captain. “It had been 20 years since the last time Nanaimo United won the Terry Price Cup, so the team made a little history on Sunday.”

Shea Battie scored the opening goal and Nanaimo held a 1-0 lead until about five minutes left, when Lakehill managed an equalizer. Greig said United stuck with its game plan and kept pushing, and then, in the final seconds of injury time, midfielder Natsu Yayama took on a defender, got around, and got off a shot, the championship-winning goal.

“The team battled hard and played with a lot of heart,” Greig said. “Everyone was focused on the job they needed to get done. Nerves were flying, but I thought everyone came together.”

She said the team showed dedication and hard work to achieve its goals, with “great numbers” to practice this season, and she also credited “amazing coaching.”

United had previously advanced to B.C. Soccer’s provincial A Cup playdowns and will face Surrey’s Central City Breakers at the end of this month. Nanaimo is hosting provincials in May but has to earn its berth to participate.

“The team has been there for one another on and off the field and I’m just really excited to see what we’re capable of going forward here to provincials,” Greig said.

RELATED: Nanaimo United premier women to play for Vancouver Island championship

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter