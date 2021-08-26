Nanaimo trampoline athlete makes it to nationals

Owen Harbo was a multiple medallist at the Western Canada Cup. (Photo submitted)

A Nanaimo gymnast won three gold medals at Westerns and earned a chance to compete at nationals.

Owen Harbo of Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Premier Gymsports club was part of Team B.C. at the virtual Trampoline and Tumbling Western Canada Cup in June. There, he won gold in Level 4 tumbling, gold in team trampoline and gold in team tumbling. He added a fifth-place finish on the trampoline.

The 13-year-old achieved the standard to mobilize to Level 5, which allowed him the opportunity to compete at this month’s Elite Canada competition and next month’s national championships.

“He will be one of a handful of National level athletes who have qualified to compete on all events,” noted a club press release.

