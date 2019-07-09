Nanaimo Timbermen win to move back up to second place in WLA

Senior A lacrosse team wins 9-7 in Burnaby, has two more games this weekend

The senior A Nanaimo Timbermen won a game that in a lot of ways, felt like a must-win.

The T-men (8-5) defeated the Burnaby Lakers 9-7 on Tuesday on the road. The result lifted Nanaimo back into a tie for second place in the Western Lacrosse Association standings, ended a three-game losing streak, and secured the season series against Burnaby.

Brody Eastwood led Nanaimo with two goals and Jon Phillips had a goal and two assists. Other scorers were Tyson Roe, Colton Clark, Jake Emms, Cam Wengreniuk, Braylon Lumb and Mason Pynn. Charles Claxton made 42 saves.

Only four points separate the top five teams in the WLA standings, and one of those five teams will miss the post-season.

GAME ON … The T-men visit the Coquitlam Adanacs on Saturday, July 13, and then host the New Westminster Salmonbellies on Sunday, July 14 at 6 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter