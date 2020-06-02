Nanaimo Timbermen debut for Oceanside boxla players delayed

The three Oceanside Minor Lacrosse Association drafted by the Nanaimo Timbermen, Brenden Jamieson, Kohl Krastel and Blake Beatty, will have to wait to make their debut in the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse. (Submitted photo)

The Canadian Lacrosse Association cancelled the 2020 Minto Cup national championship, which led to the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League season being cancelled as well.

That means Oceanside Minor Lacrosse products Brenden Jamieson, Blake Beatty, and Kohl Krastel will have to wait to make their season debut with the Nanaimo Timbermen, who drafted them earlier this year.

In a release, BCJALL president Karl Christiansen said ongoing restrictions in British Columbia limiting the size of public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic to no more than 50 people made it impossible for games to be played.

“We had hope we might be able to compete this year,” he said. “But it became evident we wouldn’t be able to have a normal season.”

Oceanside Minor Lacrosse Association is also disappointed that the 2020 boxla season has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

It has informed all parents and players of the cancellation and refund policy.

“We wanted to thank all of our families for their patience and understanding this time,” the assocaition stated in its notice to parents and players. “We know it’s a long time to wait. We know there’s a lot of uncertainty, and you guys have all been really awesome. We are of course very disappointed that 2020 is the lost season, but we hope there might be more to come this summer.”

The OMLA is still encouraging players to go and get some wall ball or play pass with a friend or two.

