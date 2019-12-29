Nanaimo synchronized swim club earns provincial accolades

Cadence Jones, left, Erica Horsfield Woodruff and Danielle Barberie bring back their Synchro B.C. awards to the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre. Jones and Barberie were chosen Athlete of the Year for their respective age divisions and Horsfield Woodruff received an Excellence in Coaching honour. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo Diamonds synchronized swim club sparkled during 2019 and caught the eye of the provincial association.

The Diamonds received a handful of honours at Synchro B.C.’s year-end awards banquet in Vancouver in December.

Cadence Jones won Athlete of the Year in the 13-15 age group and Danielle Barberie was Athlete of the Year for provincial stream swimmers in the 11-12 age division.

As well, coach Eric Horsfield Woodruff received the Excellence in Coaching award and the Nanaimo Diamonds as a whole were honoured with the Club Development Award for their success in growing the sport.

A highlight of 2019 for the Diamonds, according to a club press release, was hosting the Jean Peters Provincial Synchronized Swimming Championships in May at the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre. At that event, Jones and teammates Kiana Jepson, Naomi Mayer, Danielle Barberie and Hazel Elliott won gold in the 13-15 team category; Barberie and Elliott won gold in the 11-12 duet; Jepson and Mayer won gold in the 16-20 duet; and Taylor McPherson earned gold in the 10-and-under solo category.

“The 2019 season was a very successful one for the Nanaimo Diamonds…” the release noted, adding that the club is looking forward to hosting provincials again this coming May at the NAC and hopes for spectators and sponsors.

For more information, e-mail nanaimodiamonds@outlook.com.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter