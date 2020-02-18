Nanaimo Sport Achievement Awards to celebrate the best in local sports

Gala event to be held Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Coast Bastion Hotel

Nanaimo track and field athletes Sonya Urbanowicz, left, and Olivia Lundman are nominated for Nanaimo Sport Achievement Awards in the junior female individual athlete of the year category. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo Sport Achievement Awards finalists have been selected.

With the 15th annual gala event coming up on February 20, 2020, a panel of judges made up of media members and local sport directors has determined finalists in each of the awards categories.

The Nanaimo Sport Achievement Awards will be held at the Coast Bastion Hotel. For ticket information, please call event chairwoman Marilyn Sullivan at 250-716-6110.

In addition to the awards categories listed below, there will be a presentation of the Michael Rhode Memorial Award for longtime dedication to sport; and the Steve Smith Memorial Award, for achievement in extreme sport.

This year’s finalists include:

Team of the Year – Nanaimo/Kerry Park senior men’s curling; VIU Mariners women’s volleyball; Nanaimo United premier women’s soccer.

Junior Team of the Year – John Barsby Bulldogs senior boys’ cross-country; Nanaimo District Islanders senior girls’ basketball; Nanaimo Timbermen peewee B girls’ lacrosse.

Male Team Athlete of the Year – Kyler Kovich, hockey; Aaron Marsh, baseball; Thomas Vaesen, lacrosse.

Female Team Athlete of the Year – Elise Angelucci, lacrosse; Shea Battie, soccer; Karoline Tormena, volleyball.

Junior Male Team Athlete of the Year – Kaden Browne, football; Dylan Clark, lacrosse; Trevor Dorman, hockey.

Junior Female Team Athlete of the Year – Isabella Bortolotto, baseball; Sessaly Buck, basketball; Emma Kirk, volleyball.

Male Individual Athlete of the Year – Rob Biernacki, jiu-jitsu; Sam Firouzli, powerlifting; Mitch Turko, golf.

Female Individual Athlete of the Year – Monica Bonczak, jiu-jitsu; Cheyenne Fiandor, judo; Jordan Isnor, rowing.

Junior Male Individual Athlete of the Year – Tayden De Pol, swimming; Owen Harbo, gymnastics; Gage Zanette, running.

Junior Female Individual Athlete of the Year – Olivia Lundman, race walk; Sienna Miller, jiu-jitsu; Sonya Urbanowicz, pole vault.

Masters Athlete of the Year – Terry Riggins, running; Sheila King, 8-ball; John Stymiest, swimming.

Grassroots Coach of the Year – Angela Behn, Special Olympics; Jordan Denney, martial arts; Erica Horsfield-Woodruff, synchronized swimming.

High-Performance Coach of the Year – Dave Bremner, lacrosse; Daragh Fitzgerald, soccer; Doug Rogers, baseball.

Partners of the Year – Cassidy Bodnar & Sierra Schuler, synchro trampoline; Kiana Jepson & Naomi Mayer, synchronized swimming; Selena Spracklin & Cheyenne Walker, five-pin bowling.

Sports Administrator of the Year – Richard Birks, squash; Cathy Coulson, lacrosse/hockey; Chuck Hocker/Jamie Kuhn, rec sports.

Official of the Year – Sarah Dymtruck, lacrosse; Colton Merner, lacrosse; Kurt Nordli, karate.

Sports Story of the Year – École Hammond Bay gym expansion; Callum Montgomery chosen in MLS Draft; VIU court sports sweep all four provincial championships.

