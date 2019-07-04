Nanaimo softball teams at their best for year-end tourney

Players in the Nanaimo Minor Softball Association got better as the season went along so they were it top form by the finish.

The association recently held its year-end tournament at Beban Park’s Gyro Youth Sports Fields, with teams from U6-U19 participating.

“We saw what was probably the best and most competitive softball played in several years,” noted an association press release. “On the opening day where teams played to determine playoff positions, several of the games scores were within one run and one game was a tie, so excellent play by our players.”

Younger age groups played just one day of action, but the older divisions vied for tournament titles and in both U12 and U16/19, Ladysmith earned gold. The Nanaimo team coached by Kerry Dahling took silver in U12 and the Nanaimo team coached by Darryl Vink got silver in U16/19.

Meanwhile, Nanaimo’s U14 team was on the road that same weekend, winning a tournement in Ladysmith. The Nanaimo team, coached by Jeremy Nickolet, had a perfect record in its age group.

Brian Cornborough, president and Tom Smith, house director, congratulated all teams and thanked the volunteers who provided food and drinks, kept score and cared for the ballfields before and between games.

