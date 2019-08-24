Nanaimo pumped for Red Bull Pump Track World Championship event

Brad Nelson was among the competitors at Steve Smith Bike Park in Nanaimo on Saturday afternoon, taking part in the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship qualifier. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

People were pumped up and let it ride at Steve Smith Bike Park in Nanaimo on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Canadian qualifying event took place Friday and Saturday at the Beban Park pump tracks, named in memory of late world champion downhill mountain bike racer Steve Smith. Top male and female riders receive an invitation to the world championship final in Switzerland in October.

Brad Nelson, a Nanaimo racer, said he was happy to be taking part in event that was essentially in his backyard.

“I haven’t ridden in a while, I’m doing not too bad. I’m pretty happy with how I’m doing,” said Nelson. “It’s awesome just to have it in town, a couple of minutes away from my house. I’m here all the time riding.”

Michelle Corfield, Steve Smith Legacy Foundation founder, said the event, which was first held in Nanaimo last year, is gaining momentum.

“Today we’ve got quite a few locals riding and we had lots of locals out [Friday] at our kids’ events,” said Corfield. “This is really becoming an event to come to. As you can see, there’s a lot of people here that are just watching and don’t ride bikes, but they’re here for the excitement and so we’re very, very excited to put this event on.”

Results were not immediately available.

