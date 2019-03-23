Nanaimo pro wrestlers to duel tonight inside a steel cage

Nanaimo pro wrestler Scott Steel checks out the sharpness of the barbed wire atop the chamber of extreme structure during a past VIPW show. Steel will defend his championship belt inside the chamber against fellow Nanaimo wrestler B.J. Laredo tonight, March 23, at the Depature Bay Activity Centre. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

Sometimes they’ve teamed up and sometimes they’ve been at odds, and now, one of them will end the other’s career.

Nanaimo pro wrestlers Scott Steel and B.J. Laredo will face one another in a career-versus-career match inside a ‘chamber of extreme’ tonight, March 23, at a VIPW show at the Departure Bay Activity Centre.

Steel will defend his VIPW championship belt inside a barbed-wire-topped steel cage structure set up around the ring. The winner will be VIPW champion and the loser will be forced to retire from Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling.

Also featured on tonight’s card will be Vancouver’s Nicole Matthews, who appeared on WWE programming in 2018. Some of the other wrestlers in action will be Ladies Choice, Tony Baroni and Cat Power.

Tonight’s show starts at 7 p.m. with door opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door, or $20 for front row. For more information, click here.

