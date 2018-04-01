Nanaimo players named as high school basketball all-stars

Nanaimo’s top graduating high school basketball players get one last opportunity to hoop it up.
Vancouver Island’s high school basketball all-stars were announced last week as rosters were revealed for the 2018 Vancouver Island Seniors Classic.
Nanaimo players announced for the north Island’s all-star A team include Ryder Jenks and Brooks Branchi of Wellington Secondary School and Ismael Ndiaye of Nanaimo District Secondary.
Making the north Island all-star B team are Brayden Turnbull and Richard Zhang of Dover Bay Secondary and Ben Whiting of NDSS.
Nanaimo players named to the north Island’s girls’ all-star team are Brianna Gray and Mona Pei of NDSS and Cara Dunlop of Dover.
Vancouver Island University Mariners men’s basketball coach Matt Kuzminski will coach the north Island’s A squad at the Vancouver Island Seniors Classic.
GAME ON … The all-star games take place Saturday, April 7 at the University of Victoria gym. The boys’ all-star B game is at 3 p.m.; the girls’ all-star game is at 4:45 p.m. and the boys’ all-star A game is at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
sports@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter