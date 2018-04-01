Wellington Wildcats player Brooks Branchi is one of nine local players selected to the Vancouver Island Seniors Classic on Saturday, April 7 in Victoria. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

Nanaimo players named as high school basketball all-stars

Nine players from the city announced for Vancouver Island Seniors Classic on April 7

Nanaimo’s top graduating high school basketball players get one last opportunity to hoop it up.

Vancouver Island’s high school basketball all-stars were announced last week as rosters were revealed for the 2018 Vancouver Island Seniors Classic.

Nanaimo players announced for the north Island’s all-star A team include Ryder Jenks and Brooks Branchi of Wellington Secondary School and Ismael Ndiaye of Nanaimo District Secondary.

Making the north Island all-star B team are Brayden Turnbull and Richard Zhang of Dover Bay Secondary and Ben Whiting of NDSS.

Nanaimo players named to the north Island’s girls’ all-star team are Brianna Gray and Mona Pei of NDSS and Cara Dunlop of Dover.

Vancouver Island University Mariners men’s basketball coach Matt Kuzminski will coach the north Island’s A squad at the Vancouver Island Seniors Classic.

GAME ON … The all-star games take place Saturday, April 7 at the University of Victoria gym. The boys’ all-star B game is at 3 p.m.; the girls’ all-star game is at 4:45 p.m. and the boys’ all-star A game is at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.

