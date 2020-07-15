Nanaimo NightOwls will play ball under the lights next season

Nanaimo baseball player Josh Laukkanen, who played in the West Coast League last summer, models the Nanaimo NightOwls’ new home uniform, as Ney-te the NightOwl also gets in the picture. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Home games under the lights at Serauxmen Stadium next year will be a hoot.

The newest West Coast League baseball team will be named the Nanaimo NightOwls, the franchise announced Wednesday night at the stadium.

The team colours will be white, navy and gold.

General manager Jim Swanson said the name recalls the Nanaimo Owls baseball team that was champion of the region’s City League in 1921, and ‘Night’ is a tribute to the City of Nanaimo’s work to install lighting at Serauxmen Stadium.

The NightOwls also unveiled an alternate Nanaimo Bars logo to be emblazoned on alternate gold uniforms for matinee games. Swanson said the club has partnered with Save-On-Foods on a plan to ensure concession stands are stocked with Nanaimo bars for road games.

Mayor Leonard Krog said the name unveiling is part of the city’s exciting growth as a sports centre.

“I just live in the hope and the dream, as all of you do, that next year we’re all going to be out here…” he said. “Let’s play ball. Not tonight, but soon.”

The NightOwls mascot was also introduced at Wednesday’s event. Ney-te, pronounced ‘Nate,’ is a NightOwl named for former mayor Frank Ney.

Nanaimo becomes the 13th franchise in the West Coast League and will face the Victoria HarbourCats and other opponents starting in 2021.

Season tickets as well as merchandise is already available on the team’s website, www.nanaimonightowls.com.

Nanaimo NightOwls merchandise and season tickets are already being sold on the team's website, https://t.co/7dE1wh67jR. #Nanaimo #NightOwls pic.twitter.com/Q6duKxelCe — Greg Sakaki (@BulletinSports) July 16, 2020

READ ALSO: Lights shine on Nanaimo’s Serauxmen Stadium

READ ALSO: New baseball team will take the field in Nanaimo in 2021

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin