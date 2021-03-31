Nanaimo NightOwls to debut with all-Canadian schedule

Baseball league announced last week that there won't be international travel during regular season

Nanaimo’s new West Coast League baseball team will begin building Canadian rivalries in a hurry in its inaugural season at Serauxmen Stadium.

The Nanaimo NightOwls will play only Canadian teams during the regular season, as the West Coast League announced in a press release last week that there will be no international travel until at least the playoffs.

Nanaimo will play its games against its Island rivals the Victoria HarbourCats, as well as the Edmonton Riverhawks and the Kamloops NorthPaws. The Kelowna Falcons announced last week that they have decided to withdraw from league play in 2021.

The revised schedule for the Canadian division has not yet been released, but U.S.-based teams can look forward to a 48-game schedule.

“After the adversities we all faced last year, we’re looking forward to a new season devoted to our communities and our student-athletes. At the same time, we’re grateful for the guidance and assistance of local, state and provincial health officials while prioritizing the health and safety of our players, staffs, fans and host families,” said WCL commissioner Rob Neyer in the press release.

