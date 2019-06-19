Nanaimo masters win track and field titles

Nanaimo masters finished on top of their divisions at provincial championships at a meet that drew hundreds of competitors.

Five Nanaimo Track and Field Club athletes won titles at the B.C. Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley this past weekend.

Phillip Vannini was a double gold medallist in throwing events, as he won the discus with a 39.01-metre threw that ranks him 19th in Canada among all ages, according to a club press release. Vannini also won gold in shot put with a 10.44m measurement.

Sven Donaldson was another double gold medallist, winning high jump by clearing a 1.30-metre bar and winning pole vault with a height of 2.40m.

Ronald Bannister, in his first year of competition, won provincial gold in the 800m race with a time of 3:00.11.

Nanaimo’s other gold medallist was Nola Hendrie, who took gold in pole vault with a 1.35m clearance, added silver in discus and long jump and bronze in shot put and hammer throw.

Marc Paris earned silver in the 100-metre dash with a time of 13.19 seconds, while Tim Hendrie got a silver in high jump.

Also, Denise Bonin took bronze in both the 100m and 200m with season-best performances and Win Myint got a bronze in the 200m, too.

Another highlight of the meet saw pole vaulter Bryan Jeffery clearing a 4.40m bar, which currently ranks him 22nd in Canada among all ages.

“Many of the Nanaimo Track and Field Club masters athletes are coaches, and others are parents of younger athletes who often compete at the same meets,” noted the release. “While medals and personal records bring smiles, the true pleasures of training and competing as a master come from the sheer enjoyment of play, from staying healthy and active, and from competing right alongside their children (and occasionally ahead of them too).”

