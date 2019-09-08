Nanaimo Hornets pose a challenge for academy side

Nanaimo Hornets player Mua Ulilelata is tackled by two Pacific Pride opponents during an exhibition match Saturday at May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park. (KARL YU/The News Bulletin)

The Nanaimo Hornets provided a test for a Rugby Canada U23 side.

The Rugby Canada Performance Academy’s Pacific Pride team defeated the Nanaimo Hornets premier side 45-26 in an exhibition match Saturday at May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park. The game was 12-12 at half before the visitors gained control.

The Hornets start their B.C. Rugby men’s premier season on the road at Westshore on Sept. 21 and first regular-season home action is Sept. 28.

