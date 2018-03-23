Nanaimo gymnasts win provincial championships and more

Brianna Rapanos of the Nanaimo Gymnastics School and Dover Bay Secondary, with coach Louise Demers, accepts the Gymnast Alumni Bursary of B.C., worth $1,000, for her achievements in high school gymnastics. Photo submitted

Two Nanaimo gymnasts can claim provincial championships.

Eleven athletes from Nanaimo Gymnastics School represented their various high schools at provincials in Burnaby March 8-10, and two earned gold in different events.

Elise Green of Dover Bay Secondary School finished first on the bars in her Level 3 division, while Midori Minami of Nanaimo District Secondary School placed first for her floor routine in Level 2.

Also, Brianna Rapanos of Dover Bay was presented with the Gymnast Alumni Bursary of B.C., worth $1,000, for her achievements in high school gymnastics. The Grade 12 student is in her final year of gymnastics, planning to retire from the sport after this spring’s competitive season.

Results from provincial championships include:

Level 2 – Midori Minami, NDSS, third, bars, first, floor.

Level 3 – Emma Gueldenstern, Ladysmith, second, bars, second, all-around; Elise Green, Dover Bay, first, bars, second, all-around; Abigayle Stetar, NDSS, third, bars.

Level 4 – Brianna Rapanos, Dover, third, bars.

