Nanaimo gymnasts are all-around champions

CHRIS BUSH/The News BulletinNanaimo Gymnastics School athletes Nicole Larson, left, Tatum DeSchutter and Julie Scott are all-around provincial champions after their efforts at Gymnastics B.C. artistic championships in Coquitlam last month. For more photos, visit www.nanaimobulletin.com/sports.

Nanaimo gymnasts got top scores, making them best in B.C. and best in the west.

The Nanaimo Gymnastics School can boast numerous provincial champions after Gymnastics B.C.’s artistic championships last month on the Lower Mainland.

Two athletes also qualified for Western Canadian championships last month in Saskatchewan and both came away with gold medals.

Julie Scott, Nicole Larson and Tatum DeSchutter earned gold all-around at provincials April 12-14 in Coquitlam. At Westerns in Saskatoon April 25-27, Mylah Vanden-Elsen became all-around Western Canadian champion in Level 8.

Provincials results:

Level 6 – Sophia Erler, gold, vault, bronze, all-around; Tessa Bell, silver, bars; Tatum DeSchutter, gold, bars, gold, floor, gold, all-around; Nicole Larson, gold, vault, silver, bars, bronze, beam, gold, floor, gold, all-around; Midori Minami, bronze, beam, gold, floor.

Level 7 – Ella Husband, gold, vault, bronze, bars, bronze, all-around; Ryann Sandland, gold, floor; Tihanna Wright: silver, beam.

Level 8 – Mylah Vanden-Elsen, gold, floor, silver, all-around; Julie Scott, gold, bars, bronze, floor, gold, all-around.

Aspire 1 – Makayla White, gold, floor.

Westerns results:

Level 8 – Mylah Vanden-Elsen, bronze, vault, bronze, floor, gold, all-around.

Aspire 1 – Makayla White, gold, beam.

As well, Owen Harbo, who trains trampoline and tumbling with the Nanaimo Gymnastics School but trains for artistic gymnastics with a Campbell River club, was the all-around provincial champion for Level 3 boys, winning a gold medal and three silvers.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter