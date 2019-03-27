Nanaimo gymnast a double champ at high school provincials

Adin Brenner of NDSS finishes first in both vault and floor at B.C. championships

Adin Brenner of Nanaimo District Secondary School achieved two first-place finishes at the B.C. High School Gymnastics Championships earlier this month in Delta.

A decorated Nanaimo gymnast was able to win a pair of championships representing his school.

Brenner finished first in both the vault and floor events and a silver medal in the all-around competition for Level 4 boys at the event, held March 7-8 at South Delta Secondary School.

He added second-place finishes on the pommel horse, rings, parallel bars and high bar.

He had the best results among graduating athletes and for that, received a $3,850 Gymnast Alumni Bursary of British Columbia.

Also at provincials, Tihanna Wright of Dover Bay Secondary earned a third-place finish on the beam in Level 4 competition, Nicole Larson of Dover Bay placed third on the vault in Level 3 and Emily Kerley of Dover took third on the floor in Level 3.

Ten athletes from Nanaimo Gymnastics School qualified for provincials.

