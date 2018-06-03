Nanaimo golfer takes B.C. amateur qualifier

Zach Anderson scores 1-under par and is headed to B.C. amateur championship tourney in Kamloops

Zach Anderson, of Nanaimo, won the 2018 B.C. Golf Zone 6 qualifier for the July amateur championship in Kamloops. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo golfer Zach Anderson earned a ticket to the 116th B.C. Amateur Golf Championship in Kamloops by virtue of his winning a tournament last week.

According to a press release, Anderson won the B.C. amateur Zone 6 qualifying tournament, which took place at Nanaimo Golf Club on May 24-25, shooting a 71 and 70 for a final score of 1-under par.

Joining Anderson at the amateur championship July 10-13 will be Dallas Jones, Aiden Goodfellow and Robbie Potesta.

Golfers from the Harbour City also fared well in the senior men’s qualifier, which also took place May 24-25 at the golf club. Sandy Harper, who shot a 66 and a 68 for a final score of 8-under par, along with Richard Nemeth, Tony Hatchwell and Kim Hay, will represent Zone 6 at the senior championship tournament at Pemberton from July 17-19.

