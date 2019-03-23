Nanaimo girls win bowling provincial championships, look to nationals

After capturing top place in their divisions at provincials, Jordan Singer, left, and Brianna Robbins hope to again strike gold at a pair of national tournaments in May. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

After striking gold at provincials, two Nanaimo bowlers are looking to repeat the feat at nationals.

By virtue of their gold medal wins at two provincial events in Vancouver, Brianna Robbins (bantam girls division) and Jordan Singer (junior girls) have their sights set on the Youth Bowl Canada nationals in Laval (May 5-7) and the Canada Tenpin Federation nationals in Edmonton (May 29-June 2).

While Singer is a seasoned bowler with previous gold medals under her belt, this is Robbins’s rookie campaign bowling 10-pin.

“It was my first year, so it was tricky because I was kind of worried about how I was going to do and so there was another two girls … we were only a couple of pins ahead of each other. I was in fifth place for a while and then I went up to second place, then I went up to first,” said Robbins.

“I’ve been basically improving in my bowling, especially when I went into juniors,” said Singer. “I bowled amazing games … [but] I was surprised that I actually got first place.”

The two will have camps to attend to prepare for the pair of national events and are hopeful.

“It depends on all of how you’re going to bowl, where you’re going to move for your spares and strikes and you have to advance to the oil patterns,” said Singer.

John Radelja, who coaches the girls, said both are good bowlers.

“They’re very good students,” said Radelja. “They love to bowl. Brianna’s new this year, she’s a real gamer … they love the game so it makes it easier to coach and teach them. They learn fast.”

Singer won the Nanaimo Sport Achievement Award for junior female individual athlete and also received a B.C. Tenpin Federation award for most improved female youth bowler in B.C.

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram