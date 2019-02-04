Nanaimo Clippers to bid for national championship hockey tournament

The Nanaimo Clippers hope the Harbour City will be a gathering place for the best of the best in junior A hockey in 2021.

The B.C. Hockey League club announced today an intention to bid for the Royal Bank Cup national junior A hockey tournament.

The annual round-robin-style tourney brings together champions from leagues across the country.

“This is a huge event that will bring millions of economic dollars into the city of Nanaimo not to mention plenty of publicity for the Harbour City,” said Wes Mussio, Clippers owner, in a press release.

Clippers director of business operations Tali Campbell and Clippers coach and general manager Darren Naylor will spearhead the bid committee.

Campbell told the News Bulletin he thinks Hockey Canada will be swayed by such factors as the love of hockey in Nanaimo, the ability to put together an organizing committee, and municipal support. He said the Beban Park venue will work well with the proximity of the practice ice at Cliff McNabb Arena and meeting rooms at the social centre.

“I think Nanaimo’s got a great chance,” Campbell said. “One thing that Hockey Canada looks for is the community itself, can they host large-scale events? And Nanaimo’s been known to do that.”

Anyone interested in being part of the bid process is asked to e-mail tali@nanaimoclippers.com.

In other team news, the Clippers began selling 2019-2020 season tickets last week. Early bird pricing is in effect and anyone who buys season tickets will be entered into a draw for prizes including Vancouver Canucks tickets, a Clippers season ticket and Clippers jerseys.

For more information, visit www.nanaimoclippers.com.

