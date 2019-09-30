Nanaimo Clippers shut out Powell River Kings

The Nanaimo Clippers were able to shut out a divisional opponent in their only game of the weekend.

The Clippers blanked the Powell River Kings 3-0 in a B.C. Hockey League matinee Sunday at Frank Crane Arena.

Trevor LeDonne, Scott Mahovlich and Josh Bourne scored for Nanaimo, with Mike Kennedy and Kyler Kovich picking up two assists each.

Goalie Jordan Naylor recorded the shutout after making 32 saves.

GAME ON … The Clippers are off to the BCHL Showcase event in Chilliwack this week where they will play the Surrey Eagles on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and then the Victoria Grizzlies the next day. Next home action is Saturday, Oct. 5, when the Clips host the Kings in a 7 p.m. start at Frank Crane.

