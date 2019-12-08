Nanaimo Clippers score teddy bears, win one on weekend

Fans fill the ice with stuffed animals after the Nanaimo Clippers’ first goal of the game against the Surrey Eagles on Saturday at Frank Crane Arena. (Peter Kelly/submitted photo)

The Nanaimo Clippers got the goal they needed for the kids, but didn’t get the one they needed for the two points.

The Clippers won one out of two games this weekend in BCHL action at Frank Crane Arena, edging the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 2-1 on Friday but then falling 3-2 in a shootout versus the Surrey Eagles on Saturday night.

A highlight of the weekend was Sean Donaldson’s goal midway through the first period on Teddy Bear Toss night Saturday. The goal triggered the toss, and fans responded with more plush toys than has been the case in recent years, according to the Clippers. All the stuffies were collected and donated to the Great Nanaimo Toy Drive.

The Clippers also got a goal from Josh Bourne and stretched the night all the way to a shootout before falling.

The night before, MacKenzie Merriman’s game-winning goal with four minutes left was the difference and newcomer Josh Kagan also tallied in the win against the Gorillas. Jordan Naylor made 37 saves as his team was outshot 38-29.

GAME ON … The Clippers host the Victoria Grizzlies on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena, then travel to play the Grizz on Friday night. Nanaimo is back home Sunday afternoon at Frank Crane for a game against the Merritt Centennials. Puck drop in that one is 2 p.m.

