Nanaimo Clippers player Ethan Scardina and Powell River Kings opponent Ethan Kimball vie for a puck behind the Kings net during a playoff game this past week at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Nanaimo Clippers say work has already started for next season

Clippers lose playoff series to Powell River Kings, four games to one

The Clippers were one shot away from tying the series, but instead, two nights later, the season came to an end.

The Nanaimo Clippers were defeated 5-1 by the Powell River Kings in Game 5 of the best-of-seven first-round BCHL playoff series on Thursday in Powell River.

On Tuesday, the Clips had missed a chance to tie the series when they lost 5-4 in overtime, and Thursday, they weren’t able to make things as close. Josh Bourne scored Nanaimo’s only goal and Landon Pavlisin stopped 22 of 26 shots in defeat.

A statement from Clippers management thanked fans, volunteers, sponsors, billets and players.

“Thank you to our players; this season you wore the Clippers uniform with pride and we can’t thank you enough,” the statement noted. “Best of luck to our 20-year-olds and everyone else moving on.. We hope we were able to make a positive impact on your life.”

Graduating 20-year-olds include Daniel Gatenby, Jordan Dawson, Carter Stephenson, Marcus Mitchell and Gunnar Wegleitner. Sammy Steele and Thomas Samuelsen are expected to move on to NCAA Div. 1 hockey in the fall.

The Clippers added that “work now begins for the 2019-2020 season.”

RELATED: Nanaimo Clippers need to win to avoid elimination

RELATED: Nanaimo Clippers come home with playoff series tied at one game apiece

RELATED: Nanaimo Clippers choose co-MVPs as BCHL’s regular season ends

Previous story
Brier ends with loss for Vernon rink
Next story
Chilliwack Chiefs to host game seven after game six win over Langley Rivermen

Just Posted

Most Read