Nanaimo Clippers looking for new GM as Campbell moving on

BCHL team expected to hire new general manager or head of business operations this month

Tali Campbell, the Nanaimo Clippers’ general manager, is moving on from the team this fall. (Photo submitted)

The BCHL’s youngest general manager is moving on to a new opportunity and the Nanaimo Clippers will need to find a new GM on the eve of the 2020-21 season.

The Clippers announced in a press release Thursday that GM Tali Campbell will be leaving the club. He wasn’t prepared to say what his new job will be, but told the News Bulletin it’s both hockey- and non-hockey-related and not on Vancouver Island.

“The only reason we decided to announce it was that word was getting out there and so we figured it needs to come from the organization that this is a positive move,” Campbell said.

The lifelong Clippers fan said he’s proud of the team’s on- and off-ice success the past two seasons, pointing to two sell-outs last season and the team’s continued involvement in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although the opportunity that’s on the horizon is fantastic, it’s going to be very sad the final day I leave this office,” Campbell said.

He anticipates being around at least another month so that his tenure overlaps with the incoming general manager or head of business operations.

Campbell thanked team owners Wes and Penny Mussio as well as other team staff members, fans, billets, volunteers and sponsors.

“Unfortunately for the Clippers, with success means [Campbell was] a heavily sought-after individual and it was a matter of time before Tali was going to move on to other ventures,” said Wes Mussio in the press release. “He will be sadly missed and leaves a significant hole in the franchise management team heading into the 2020-21 season.”

For information about applying for the general manager/head of business operations position with the Clippers, e-mail mussio@nanaimoclippers.com.

