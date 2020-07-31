Nanaimo Clippers look for billet families for hockey season

The Nanaimo Clippers play the Penticton Vees during BCHL action last season at Frank Crane Arena. (News Bulletin file photo)

Hockey season is happening and so the Nanaimo Clippers need host families who can help.

The city’s junior A hockey club will be opening training camp on Sept. 8 and are looking for billet families for the 2020-21 B.C. Hockey League season.

Tali Campbell, Clippers general manager, said the team had a few host families “hang up their skates” after last season’s early end, and need to find about a half-dozen beds this month before players begin arriving in the Harbour City the week of Sept. 1-7.

“We haven’t done a very big push yet because we didn’t know what was going on, but now that we know that there’s going to be a season and players will be arriving in September, we’re going to be looking,” he said.

Billet families are asked to provide a bedroom or a suite, while the team covers the player’s grocery bill and provides season tickets for the whole family.

“A billet family is the player’s second home,” Campbell said. “Basically offering a private room and a loving family is all we ask for.”

He said he’s seen and heard about many strong bonds that have formed between players and their host families; he said Tyler Williams’s billet family visited the player in Detroit during an off-season and former star Sheldon Rempal brought his billet family to see him play in the NHL.

“The connection you make is far beyond hockey and that’s what I think is so special about being a billet family,” Campbell said.

Look for more information on the Clippers’ website or e-mail tali@nanaimoclippers.com.

