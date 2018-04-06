CLARKSON UNIVERSITY photoClarkson University hockey player Sheldon Rempal looks to make a play during Eastern College Athletic Conference NCAA Div. 1 action.

Nanaimo Clippers great signs NHL deal

Sheldon Rempal signs contract with L.A. Kings

The Nanaimo Clippers’ most dynamic player in recent history has made it to the pros.

Sheldon Rempal, who played three seasons in Nanaimo from 2013-16, signed a two-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s L.A. Kings organization, according to a club press release earlier this week.

Rempal, a 22-year-old forward from Calgary, led his Clarkson University NCAA Div. 1 team in scoring this past season with 23 goals and 46 points and he was a plus-19. His goal and point totals were the most by a Clarkson Golden Knights player in more than 20 years.

“Obviously, we are sorry to see him go, but it is a fantastic opportunity for Sheldon,” said Clarkson coach Casey Jones on the Clarkson University Athletics website. “It is a lifelong dream of his to play professional hockey, and this is his chance to pursue that goal. We wish Sheldon nothing but the best.”

In his final season with the Clippers in 2015-16, Rempal scored 59 goals and 110 points in 56 games.

He could not be reached for comment.

