Nanaimo Clippers goalie chosen his team’s MVP

Nanaimo Clippers goalie Jordan Naylor is presented with the team MVP award by assistant coach Colin Birkas, left, and radio play-by-play man Dan Marshall, at the club’s year-end banquet Monday at the Coast Bastion Hotel. (GARY DORLAND photo)

The Nanaimo Clippers’ last line of defence was most valuable to the team’s success in 2019-20.

Goaltender Jordan Naylor was selected the team’s Most Valuable Player at the junior A hockey club’s season-ending awards banquet Monday at the Coast Bastion Hotel.

Naylor finished the regular-season first in the B.C. Hockey League in shutouts with six, tied for first in wins with 30, and second in both goals-against average (2.02) and save percentage (0.935).

Defenceman Jack O’Brien was chosen Rookie of the Year, blueliner Devon Mussio was chosen Best Defenceman, and forward Travis Walton won the Lisa McPherson Award for heart, dedication and courage.

Top scorer Josh Bourne was selected Most Popular Player, Sean Donaldson won Most Exciting Player, team captain Ethan Scardina won the Coaches’ Award and defenceman Liam Visram was selected as Most Inspirational Player.

Also, Steven Agriogianis won Best Forward, Tim Washe won Best Two-Way Player, defenceman Robby Drazer won Most Improved Player and forward Scott Mahovlich was named Unsung Hero.

Forward Zack Dallazanna took the Community Hero Award, forward Kyler Kovich was chosen Scholastic Player of the Year and defenceman Trevor LeDonne won the Seventh Player Award.

GAME ON … The Clippers start the BCHL playoffs on Friday, Feb. 28, with Game 1 of a best-of-seven series against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs taking place at 7 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena. The teams meet for Game 2 on Saturday, also at 7 p.m.

Nanaimo Clippers win Island Division, will face Alberni in playoffs. Clippers blow out Bulldogs 6-1 on last day of BCHL regular season… https://t.co/R0hlhXif4E pic.twitter.com/dFlUWqEpXA — Greg Sakaki (@BulletinSports) February 24, 2020

