Nanaimo Clippers come home with playoff series tied at one game apiece

Nanaimo Clippers forward MacKenzie Merriman tries to block a pass by Powell River Kings goalie Mitch Adamyk during Friday’s Game 1 at Powell River’s Hap Parker Arena. GARY DORLAND photo

The Nanaimo Clippers were able to use their first two playoff games to wrest home-ice advantage from the Powell River Kings.

The Clippers and Kings split the first two games of the best-of-seven BCHL first-round series on Friday and Saturday at Powell River’s Hap Parker Arena. The Kings won 3-2 in Game 1, but the Clippers held on and won 2-1 in the next night’s rematch.

In the series opener, Hunor Torzsok and Sammy Steele scored for Nanaimo and Jordan Naylor made 36 saves as his team was outshot 39-29. The game was tied going into the third period before the home team tallied about six minutes into the frame and made the score stand up.

In Game 2, all the scoring took place in a three-minute flurry late in the first period. Ethan Scardina scored both the Nanaimo goals and Naylor finished with 34 saves and the win as the Kings had the edge in shots, 35-25.

GAME ON … The Clippers and Kings play Game 3 on Monday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena. Game 4 is Tuesday, also a 7 p.m. start at Frank Crane.