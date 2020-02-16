Nanaimo Clippers, clad in Snuneymuxw jerseys, win in OT

BCHL team wins both its weekend games to stay in contention for first place on the Island

Nanaimo Clippers forward Kyler Kovich gets back to help defend during Saturday’s BCHL game against the Powell River Kings at Frank Crane Arena. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Representing both their city and the traditional territory on which they play, the Nanaimo Clippers were winners.

The city’s BCHL junior A hockey club won 2-1 in overtime Saturday at Frank Crane Arena on a night that was billed as Snuneymuxw First Nation night.

The visiting Powell River Kings opened the scoring early in the second period, but the Clippers’ Brandon Dent tied things up early in the third and then team captain Ethan Scardina scored the winner a minute and a half into the first overtime frame. Goalie Jordan Naylor made 29 saves for the win.

The Clippers wore special jerseys created by artist Noel Brown and Snuneymuxw councillor Bill Yoachim dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff along with game sponsor Island Savings’ Woodgrove branch manager Alex Brocklebank.

The night before, the Clippers defeated the Cowichan Valley Capitals 1-0 at Frank Crane Arena as Josh Bourne scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period. Naylor made 37 saves for the shutout.

The second-place Clips are still in the hunt for first in the Island Division.

GAME ON … The Clippers play the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on the road Wednesday, Feb. 19. Nanaimo’s final home game of the regular season is Friday, Feb. 21, against the Capitals at 7 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena, then the season finale is Feb. 23 at Port Alberni.

Here are the Nanaimo Clippers' special jerseys they wore during last night's game at Frank Crane Arena on Snuneymuxw First Nation night. Clippers beat the Powell River Kings 2-1 in overtime… #Nanaimo #Clippers pic.twitter.com/GjghyRPN05 — Greg Sakaki (@BulletinSports) February 16, 2020

RELATED: Clippers will play for Nanaimo, Snuneymuxw on special night at the arena

