Nanaimo Clippers choose a team captain

Ethan Scardina to lead the junior A hockey team into the coming BCHL season

Nanaimo Clippers player Ethan Scardina looks to move the puck during a playoff game last season at Frank Crane Arena. Scardina has been named captain of the Clippers for 2019-20. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

The Nanaimo Clippers have chosen a team captain to be a leader on the ice and in the locker room this coming season.

The city’s junior A hockey club announced Monday that forward Ethan Scardina has been named captain for the 2019-20 B.C. Hockey League season.

Scardina led the Clippers in both goals (26) and points (56) last season after arriving via trade with the Cowichan Valley Capitals. The 18-year-old, from White Rock, is now entering his third BCHL season.

“When we traded for Scar, the minute he arrived, I knew he was a born leader,” said Darren Naylor, Clippers coach and general manager, in a press release. “He leads on and off the ice with all his teammates and is an incredibly skilled hockey player that we are very lucky to have playing for us.”

Wes Mussio, Clippers owner, said in the release that with a number of returning veterans, choosing a captain was a hard decision for the hockey club but Scardina stood out.

“Ethan is a leader by example player and with the effort he puts in on and off the ice, we are expecting him to push the other players all season,” Mussio said.

The Clippers are expected to announce alternate captains this week.

GAME ON … The Clippers have two more BCHL pre-season games, both on the road this coming weekend. The Shipmen visit the Langley Rivermen on Friday, Aug. 30, then take on the Coquitlam Express the next day in the Tri Cities. The regular season starts Sept. 6.

