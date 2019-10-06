Nanaimo Clippers captain scores six goals in three games, all wins

Nanaimo Clippers players Ethan Scardina, back left, and Kyler Kovich watch the puck cross the goal line during Saturday’s game against the Powell River Kings at Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The Clippers’ captain led the way as Nanaimo’s junior A squad picked up three straight wins last week in BCHL action.

Ethan Scardina had three two-goal games as Nanaimo defeated the Surrey Eagles by a 6-2 score on Wednesday, hammered the Victoria Grizzlies 5-1 on Thursday and then shut out the Powell River Kings 3-0 on Saturday. The first two games came at the BCHL Showcase tournament on the mainland and the third was on home ice at Frank Crane Arena.

At the showcase, the Clippers showed well with the back-to-back easy victories. In Wednesday’s win, Tyler Williams and Scardina had two-goal games, Josh Bourne and Kyler Kovich also tallied and Jordan Naylor made 28 saves for the win. Shots were 39-30 in favour of Nanaimo

On Thursday, aside from Scardina’s pair, Trevor LeDonne, Tim Washe and Kovich bulged the twine and Zachary Bennett made 34 saves as his team outshot the opposition 42-35.

The shutout saw Scardina’s goals bookend a marker by newcomer Steven Agriogianis, while Naylor made 26 saves as shots were 36-26. The Clippers were clad in pink for Saturday’s contest in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will continue to wear the special jerseys for all home games in October.

GAME ON … The Clippers are on the road for their next six straight games, with lengthy trips this weekend, Oct. 11-13, and the weekend after. This weekend Nanaimo will travel to play the Prince George Spruce Kings, the Merritt Centennials and the Langley Rivermen. Next home action isn’t until Oct. 25.

