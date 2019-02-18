Nanaimo Clippers beat league’s best team on trip

Brody Gagno with the Chilliwack Chiefs and Matthew Mosher with the Nanaimo Clippers stare at an airborne puck during Saturday night’s game at Prospera Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The Nanaimo Clippers were able to beat the B.C. Hockey League’s best team on a late-season road trip.

The Clippers defeated the Chilliwack Chiefs by a 2-1 score on Saturday in the midst of a three-game swing. Nanaimo lost 5-4 to the Vernon Vipers on Friday to start the trip, then fell again by a 5-4 score on Sunday against the Surrey Eagles.

In the victory, goalie Landon Pavlisin made 40 saves as his team was outshot 41-26. MacKenzie Merriman and Thomas Samuelson scored for Nanaimo and Gunnar Wegleitner assisted on both markers. For more photos from the game, click here.

In the first game, Carter Stephenson, Sammy Steele, Samuelson and Robby Drazner scored and Jordan Naylor made 31 saves. For the Vipers, Matt Kowalski scored the game-winning goal against his former Clippers team.

The last game of the trip saw the Clippers fall just short in a comeback effort after falling behind 4-0 in the first period. Josh Bourne scored twice, Hunor Torzsok and Marcus Mitchell also tallied and Tyler Williams had three assists. Naylor made 20 saves as shots ended up 43-25 for the Clippers.

GAME ON … The Clippers have just two regular-season games remaining. They visit the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 22, then host the Powell River Kings on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena. Nanaimo will take on one of those two teams in the first round of the playoffs.