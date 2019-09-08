Nanaimo Clippers assume management of senior B Timbermen

Tali Campbell, director of business operations with the Nanaimo Clippers, left, is taking over as president of the senior B Nanaimo Timbermen. Shawn Swanson, who was president of the senior B T-men, remains as that team’s general manager. (Photo submitted)

Just before the start of hockey season, the Nanaimo Clippers announced they’re getting into the lacrosse business, too.

The Clippers hockey club announced last week that it has become the managing partner of the senior B Nanaimo Timbermen of the West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association.

The T-men noted in the press release that after eight years, the lacrosse club’s executive wasn’t sure it could keep the team going.

“Without the Clippers coming on aboard, this team may not have operated next season,” said Shawn Swanson, general manager of the senior B Timbermen.

Wes Mussio, Clippers owner, said once the hockey team heard about the lacrosse team’s struggles, “we knew we had to step up and ensure the team would continue operations … This move definitely solidifies the sporting community in Nanaimo.”

Swanson will remain as GM of the lacrosse team but Clippers director of business operations Tali Campbell will take over as president of the senior B Timbermen.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter