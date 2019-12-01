Nanaimo baseball players had summer to remember

There was plenty to celebrate last season for teams from the Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association

BY IAN THORPE

A look back to a summer sport this week, as it has been nearly a month since the World Series wrapped up.

It was a crazy ending to the professional baseball season, as the Washington Nationals capped an amazing comeback journey from a terrible start to their season. And it was a crazy Series which for the first time saw every game won by the road team. In the end, destiny was on the side of the Nationals as they rallied to stun the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 for their first title in franchise history. That franchise, by the way, began back in 1969 as the Montreal Expos before moving the Washington in 2005.

Locally, there was plenty to celebrate last season for teams representing the Nanaimo Minor Baseball Association. Mike Peters, NMBA all-star coordinator, reports that the association fielded no less than eleven competitive rep teams last summer, ranging from U9 tadpole to U19 midget.

There were no provincials for the tadpole division, but two Nanaimo teams attended Vancouver Island regionals where they placed second and third overall. Five other local teams of older players did qualify and compete at provincial tournaments.

The mosquito AAA Tier 1 team hosted the B.C. championships here in Nanaimo and finished in fourth place. Mike Peters was the head coach, assisted by Murray Peters, Brent Murcheson, Jesse Handby and Kyle Chatlain. Players on the squad were Brody Murcheson, Cohen Handby, Jackson Peters, Madden Peters, Lincoln Sinclair, Noah Roberton, Kalem Chatlain, Ryland Peters, Tyler McWhinnie, Landon Ross, Jett Gilles and Max Lillyman.

Nanaimo’s mosquito AAA Tier 2 team also qualified for provincials. On the roster were players Brayden Brown, Dylan Legrow, Cas Schulson, Nathan Pellatt, Brock Molyneux, Graden Reinhard, Max Strobl, Kyle Williamson, Carter Bruce, Brady Falconer, Cole Smith and Dane Hansen. Head coach was Geoff Schuson and assistants were Adam Strobl, Chris Trafton and Mike Pellatt.

At the U13 level, the Nanaimo peewee AA squad made it to provincials. Tyson Dyck was the head coach and Carver Krafchuk the assistant. On the field were players Boyd Anderson, Joe Madill, Rylan Clark, Ryder Howell, Arron Boulding, Shawn Horne, Max Poirier, Reed Sutton, Nolan Galloway, Carter Cathers, Eli Pakosz, Noah Drew and Lachlan Barnard.

A successful season saw the bantam A Nanaimo team advance to the semifinals of provincial playoffs. Players included David Hurley, Kaden Wentzell, Fabian Bradshaw, Ryan Squire, Jack Hurley, Carson Krepps, Ben Clouthier, Kalan Roto, Cody Linn, Graham Stephen, Marcus Aniceto and Quentin Fraser. Coaches were Dean Mousseau, Tanner Linn, Wayne Clouthier and Dave Fraser.

For the NMBA midget AAA team, the group gradually gained momentum after a slow start to finish third in league standings. The players peaked at provincials in Victoria, upsetting the top two teams to capture the B.C. Championship title. Liam Goodall and Aidan Goodall were the coaches, George Rounis the team manager and players were Alex McLaughlan, Caleb Battye, Adin Brenner, Nikos Rounis, Connor Dawson, James Joyce, Jayden Mah, Nick Warnock, Kaleb Freer, Mason Nordli, Drew Wright and Alden Holzwarth.

Looking ahead, Nanaimo Minor Baseball, is getting ready to choose rep coaches for the 2020 spring/summer season. Coaches for peewee AA and AAA, bantam A and AAA and midget A and AAA are needed and the deadline for applications is Sunday, Dec. 1. For more information, check the minor baseball website at: www.nmba.ca.

Whatever your sport, a reminder in closing to play your hardest, play fair, and show good sportsmanship.