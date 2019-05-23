Nanaimo athletes win Island track and field championships

Every Nanaimo high school was represented at last week's event

Runners cross the finish line in an event at Vancouver Island Secondary School Track and Field Championships last week at Victoria’s Centennial Stadium. (OAK BAY NEWS image)

Nanaimo athletes are Island track and field champions.

The Vancouver Island Secondary School Track and Field championships were held last week at Victoria’s Centennial Stadium and local teens were best in running, jumping and throwing events.

Two athletes are Island champions in the senior division – Ethan Katzberg of John Barsby Secondary School was first in the hammer throw, outdistancing the runner-up by more than 20 metres, and Julina Benjamin of Nanaimo District was first in pole vault.

Other Island champions in individual events include: Cam Laturnus, Nate Paris, Stirling Henry, Emma Kirk, Kate Cameron, Kyra Gillette and Kenzie Cameron of NDSS; Jada Kamerman of Nanaimo Christian School; Olivia Lundman of Dover Bay; Madison Paugh and Benedek Horvath of Wellington; Patrick Canning and Gage Zanette of John Barsby; and Krescyn Moonsamy of Aspengrove.

In the team competition, NDSS won the junior boys’ and Grade 8 boys’ Island titles, while Dover Bay Secondary School’s Grade 8 girls are also Island champs.

Dover’s junior girls won the 4x100m relay and Dover’s Grade 8 girls managed to win both first and second place in the 4x100m, as well as winning the 4x400m. The Grade 8 boys from NDSS won the 4x400m relay.

In all, Nanaimo athletes won 29 events at Island track and field championships.

Provincial championships will be May 30-June 1 in Kelowna.

Individual results from Islands include:

Senior girls – Rachel Ward, Nanaimo Christian School third, 3,000m, second, 1,500m steeplechase; Elise Therrien, NDSS, second, 400m hurdles, third, triple jump; Julina Benjamin, NDSS, first, pole vault; Nnya Mbaoma, Dover Bay, second, javelin.

Senior boys – Aidan Metz, NDSS, third, triple jump; Steen Rasmussen, John Barsby, third, 100m dash, second, pole vault; Ethan Katzberg, Barsby, first, hammer throw.

Junior girls – Kate Cameron, NDSS, first, 800m, second, 1,500m; Kyra Gillette, NDSS, first, 1,500m steeplechase; Kenzie Cameron, NDSS, first, discus; Madison Paugh, Wellington, first, long jump, first, triple jump, first, javelin; Olivia Lundman, Dover, first, pole vault, first, 1,500m race walk; Sonya Urbanowicz, Dover, second, pole vault, second, javelin; Emily Friesen, Dover, second, 400m.

Junior boys – Cam Laturnus, NDSS, first, 800m, first, 1,500m steeplechase; Nate Paris, NDSS, first, 100m hurdles, first, 300m hurdles; Jayden Hodges, NDSS, second, high jump; Stirling Henry, NDSS, first, pole vault; Jayden Watson, Barsby, second, pole vault; Mateo Moore, Dover, third, 3,000m; Jamie Bollinger, Cedar, second, long jump; Gage Zanette, Barsby, first, 1,500m, first, 3,000m.

Grade 8 girls – Jada Kamerman, NCS, first, 3,000m; Emma Kirk, NDSS, second, high jump, third, triple jump, first, javelin; Montanna Stewart, NDSS, third, long jump; Autumn Vannini, second, discus; Maya Harbo, Aspengrove, second, 800m; Makenna Paugh, Wellington, second, javelin; Christa Garcia, Dover, third, 400m.

Grade 8 boys – Finn Valdez, NDSS, second, 100m, second, 200m; Toby Russell, NDSS, second, 800m; Bailey Stetar, NDSS, third, 800m; Dylan Barberie, NDSS, third, 1,500m, third, 3,000m; Krescyn Moonsamy, Aspengrove, first, 100m, first, 200m, second, long jump; Sullivan Lyons David, Aspengrove, third, high jump; Benedek Horvath, Wellington, first, 100m hurdles, first, 200m hurdles, first, triple jump; Benjamin Collins, Cedar, second, 200m hurdles; Patrick Canning, Barsby, second, 1,500m, first, 3,000m.

READ ALSO: Saanich sprinters dominate Island track championships

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter