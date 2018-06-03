Nanaimo athletes win high school track and field championships

B.C. High School Track and Field Championships were held in Langley from May 31-June 2

Nanaimo athletes won four championships and more than a dozen medals at the B.C. High School Track and Field Championships.

Ethan Katzberg of John Barsby Secondary School won the junior boys’ hammer throw with a 51.89-metre toss.

In Grade 8 competition, Nate Paris of Nanaimo District Secondary School won the 200m hurdles in 27.72 seconds and Sonya Urbanowicz of Dover Bay Secondary won the javelin event with a 30.59m throw.

Also, Dover Bay’s Michael Phillips won the Special Olympics shot put with a 7.90m throw.

In senior girls’ competition, Madison Heisterman, who was representing Brentwood College but also runs with the Nanaimo Track and Field Club, took second in the 800m, one second behind the gold medallist. Heisterman added a bronze in the 1,500m.

Steen Rasmussen of Barsby finished third in pole vault.

Junior athletes had several top-three finishes on the track, with Fraser Van Allen of Dover Bay placing second in both the 1,500m and 3,000m races. Keaton Heisterman of Brentwood was third in the 800m and the 1,500m. Karly Dickenson of Wellington placed second in the 3,000m. Olivia Lundman of Dover Bay was second in the 1,500m race walk and third in pole vault.

Also, Sara Hurt of Dover took third in long jump.

