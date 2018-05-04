MX racers go faster and higher

Motocross event draws hundreds of fans and competitors from the province

Some fancy aerial work from one of the riders at MCQMX’s first event of the season in Quesnel. Ronan O’Doherty photos

Terrific weather and even better racing drew spectators out to watch competitors of all ages push their bikes to the limit in hopes of winning glory.

Fans braved the dust and the heat at the track on Oval Road this past Saturday and Sunday (April 28-29) and were rewarded for their tolerance with impressive performances from local riders.

Quesnel racers logged five first-place finishes, with Blake Neville, Adam Smith, Dayne Cutrell, Kassee Morrison and Jackson Nickolet all picking up victories on the weekend.

Denise Smith, Quesnel Motocross Association’s secretary, says the event as a whole was great.

“Everyone had fun,” she says.

“It showed what MX is: people from all over coming together to share their passion for a sport.”

Riders from all over the province showed up, as well as some from the Peace Motocross Association, who race in Northern B.C. and Alberta.

Complete local results:

50cc 7-8 – #65 Draydon Lee 7th

50cc Open – #65 Darydon Lee 11th

65cc 10-11 – #326 Cadence Morrison 5th

65cc 7-9 – #10 Blake Neville 1st

#171 Casey Fralick 4th

#17 Gavin Fouty 6th

85cc 12-16 – #186 Kade Richmond 6th

85cc 7-11 – #44 Adam Smith 1st

Intermediate MX2 – #150 Austin Watson 4th

Junior MX2 – #69 Caleb McRae 2nd

#199 Damon Lee 7th

# 327 Zack Morrison 10th

#328 Kassee Morrison 12th

#290 Josh Levesque 13th

Junior MX3 – #55 Dayne Cutrell 1st

#69 Caleb McRae 2nd

#327 Zack Morrison 4th

#328 Kassee Morrison 7th

Ladies – #328 Kassee Morrison 1st

#321 Briana Sundby 11th

Open Pro AM – #88 Jackson Nickolet 1st

#150 Austin Watson 4th

Schoolboy – #327 Zack Morrison 4th

#199 Damon Lee

#55 Dayne Cutrell 11th

Supermini – #44 Adam Smith 5th

#186 Kade Richmond

Under 30 – # 88 Jackson Nickolet 1st

Vet Junior – #290 Josh Levesque 7th

Young Ladies – #326 Cadence Morrison 3rd