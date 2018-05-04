MX racers go faster and higher

Terrific weather and even better racing drew spectators out to watch competitors of all ages push their bikes to the limit in hopes of winning glory.
Fans braved the dust and the heat at the track on Oval Road this past Saturday and Sunday (April 28-29) and were rewarded for their tolerance with impressive performances from local riders.
Quesnel racers logged five first-place finishes, with Blake Neville, Adam Smith, Dayne Cutrell, Kassee Morrison and Jackson Nickolet all picking up victories on the weekend.
Denise Smith, Quesnel Motocross Association’s secretary, says the event as a whole was great.
“Everyone had fun,” she says.
“It showed what MX is: people from all over coming together to share their passion for a sport.”
Riders from all over the province showed up, as well as some from the Peace Motocross Association, who race in Northern B.C. and Alberta.
Complete local results:
50cc 7-8 – #65 Draydon Lee 7th
50cc Open – #65 Darydon Lee 11th
65cc 10-11 – #326 Cadence Morrison 5th
65cc 7-9 – #10 Blake Neville 1st
#171 Casey Fralick 4th
#17 Gavin Fouty 6th
85cc 12-16 – #186 Kade Richmond 6th
85cc 7-11 – #44 Adam Smith 1st
Intermediate MX2 – #150 Austin Watson 4th
Junior MX2 – #69 Caleb McRae 2nd
#199 Damon Lee 7th
# 327 Zack Morrison 10th
#328 Kassee Morrison 12th
#290 Josh Levesque 13th
Junior MX3 – #55 Dayne Cutrell 1st
#69 Caleb McRae 2nd
#327 Zack Morrison 4th
#328 Kassee Morrison 7th
Ladies – #328 Kassee Morrison 1st
#321 Briana Sundby 11th
Open Pro AM – #88 Jackson Nickolet 1st
#150 Austin Watson 4th
Schoolboy – #327 Zack Morrison 4th
#199 Damon Lee
#55 Dayne Cutrell 11th
Supermini – #44 Adam Smith 5th
#186 Kade Richmond
Under 30 – # 88 Jackson Nickolet 1st
Vet Junior – #290 Josh Levesque 7th
Young Ladies – #326 Cadence Morrison 3rd