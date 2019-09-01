MVP of the Week: Home, home on the road

Jacqueline Bromley finds her peace on the road - albeit in very different mediums

Jacqueline, along with her sons Theo and Troy, took part in the first ever Kaien Trails TrailBlazer run at the end of August. The boys just edged out their mother, although she didn’t seem to mind much. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The starting bell rings, and Jacqueline Bromley is off to the races in the 5K version of the inaugural Kaien Trails TrailBlazer run.

She’s accompanied by her two biggest fans, sons Theo and Troy. It’s a fitting group, seeing as they are a large part of the reason Bromley got into running in the first place.

“I got the bug when I had my youngest child Troy, who is nine,” Bromley explained. “I’d never ran in my life.”

“Why I started was after going back to work after having my second boy, I wanted something to keep me active,” Bromley said.

Jacqueline Bromley has had her love for running and motorcycle riding sparked through a series of life events. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

As fate would have it, a poster for the Rupert Runners Learn to Run program happened to be hanging in Bromley’s workplace lunchroom. The message on it said prospective runners could be transformed from ‘couch to 10K’ in a matter of months. Bromley could hardly believe it. Yet since that day, she estimates she has run approximately 10 half marathons.

Theo and Troy loop the Rushbrook Trail and cross the TrailBlazer finish line together in 33:15. Jacqueline is just about 30 seconds behind them. She could not be happier to see her boys participate and develop a passion for one of her interests.

READ MORE: STORY AND VIDEO: Rupert runners blaze a trail

“You can’t even put it into words,” Bromley says when asked what it’s like to take part with her kids. “I don’t’ expect them to run. I run because I want to keep healthy and active and be able to chase after them.”

“I said do you want to run the 5K race? And they killed it. They actually beat me in the race. So that was awesome, and just warmed my heart,” Bromley said.

“The running community here in Prince Rupert is amazing,” Bromley commented. “I run with them, we stick together, we message each other when we run, we congratulate each other on the smallest runs up to the biggest runs. We’re very supportive of each other, and we all have each other’s back out there.”

By foot is not the only way Bromley enjoys seeing the roads though. Shortly after her and husband Chris joined the Learn to Run clinic, Chris had to take a step back due to a health issue. Not knowing it at the time, this would lead to another activity that the pair could share.

“Chris took up motorcycle riding and bought himself a Harley and wanted me to ride with him, but I didn’t feel comfortable on the back,” Bromley said. “Eventually I ventured out and bought myself a little Honda Rebel 250 and started from there.”

Bromley out for a ride on ‘Chicky’, her custom pink Yamaha 650 motorcycle. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

READ MORE: VIDEO: Women in the Wind: Prince Rupert’s biker chicks are ripping it to Alberta

Bromley got a whole new taste for the open road, and has not looked back since. She’s since upgraded to a Yamaha 650 for some more kick. It’s quite easy to recognize around town: it’s the bright pink bike with ‘Chicky’ written on the licence plate; decorations courtesy of Chris.

“I love it, it’s a great way to let the wind blow in your hair,” Bromley said. “Both my kids love riding with us because I can take on and he can take the other when we go out for family picnics up the highway.”

“After a hard day’s work, or whenever you can strap on your helmet or your gloves or your boots, you can go. Anytime, anywhere.”

Bromley reflected on how coincidence played a role in her taking a love to both running and riding.

“I would have never thought I’d ride on myself – same as running – so great experiences.”

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter

Alex Kurial

Send Alex email

