MVP: Jordyn Carter, number one on the field and in class

Carter has played four different sports this year while maintaining an A average in class

For most students, maintaining straight A’s is hard enough as it is. For Charles Hays Secondary School student Jordyn Carter, that simply wasn’t enough of a challenge who uses her spare time to play four different sports: hockey, soccer, softball and basketball.

With such a jam-packed schedule it is a wonder how this she holds it all together, but for Carter, it’s pretty simple, just stay organized.

“I just put what im doing that night in my schedule in the morning so I know what I will be doing in between school and all the sports,” Carter said.

The workload seems more manageable when she gets to spend time with her friends, which for Carter, is what it’s all about.

“I love to play with my friends, when we play against each other they challenge me to play better,” Carter said.

Troy O’Toole is Carter’s guidance counsellor and hockey coach for the Prince Rupert Ladies Raiders, and he said discipline and dedication are what define Carter.

“She’s got great dedication to the team, I know the difference between someone who just does the drills, and someone who goes out there and goes the extra mile and she is that type of person,” O’Toole said.

It is that kind of work ethic that separates Carter, everywhere she is, on the field, ice, diamond or classroom. Her mom Tamara Maier has seen that hard work pay off for her daughter.

“I am super proud of Jordyn, she works hard, she’s up early and right after school she’s right into her homework,” Maier said.

For a Grade 9 student who is just beginning her high school life, she had a firm head on her shoulders, whether it be in the class or during the game, she goes above and beyond what is expected and just seems to “get it”, something that makes her mom more proud than any goal or grade.

“One of the proudest moments for me as a mom was when we were playing an all-girls team and we were winning by a very high score, and Jordyn went over to the opposing goalie and patted her on the shoulder and gave her some words of encouragement,” Maier said.

For Carter no matter the circumstances, there is nothing she won’t at least attempt.

“I want to be able to say I tried these things rather than say I didn’t try and never got to experience it,” Carter said.

Unfortunately for Carter due to her packed schedule she had to quit playing with the school basketball team because of scheduling conflicts. In doing so, she was able to focus more on her schoolwork and her favourite sport, hockey.

Although the other sports have been fun for Carter, and have opened her up to new experiences and possibilities, hockey has always been number one and will continue to be down the road for the young athlete.

“I want to play college hockey. I want to continue playing hockey and I know I can do that with school,” Carter said.

The Carter household has a strong part is forging this fire for finding new things to do and wanting to succeed. Her brother is Jared Carter, a member of the Prince Rupert Rampage and she credits him for her love of hockey.

“My brother plays a lot of sports, so I would watch him a lot, and that made me want to play different sports,” Carter said.

It may seem overwhelming, doing so many extracurricular things at once, while still trying to maintain the balance between having a social life and keeping caught up on your schoolwork, but for Carter it’s all about getting comfortable being uncomfortable.

“You always have to get out of your comfort zone and try it, because you want never want to end up saying you wish you could have tried something,” Carter said.

Wise words for a high school student who is only just turned 15.

