Mustangs win ‘shocker’ in Okanagan AA championships

After shocking the #3 seed and North Okanagan Zone Champion Clarence Fulton Maroons in the first round the AA Okanagan Valley Championships, the Princess Margaret Mustangs dropped their next two games of the tournament.

Ranked #6, the Mustangs got a stand out performance from Will Casimir-Eneas in the first game against the Vernon team, hitting for 26 points with Colton Olexa added 13, Matt Olsen scored 11 and added 13 rebounds

In that game, Grade 10 sensation Adrian Orioli came off the bench to score 10 points, grab seven rebounds and pick off four steals.

Head Coach Dan Van Os credited the win to great team defence holding the Maroons to just 33 points over the course of the game.

The victory advanced the team to the semi-finals against Sahali Secondary School of Kamloops, losing the game by a 62-49 score to the tougher opponents.

The season-ending match for the Mustangs came the following morning when they dropped an 84-60 decision in the crossover match to W.L. Seaton Secondary of Vernon.

According to coach Van Os senior team members Casimir-Eneas, Jayson Capp, Levi Biron and Brandon Zornes all deserved special recognition for their efforts this season.

“Yes, team was great to coach with a lot of strong players in grade

11 and 10 which will help the team remain competitive for next year,” said Van Os.

