Mustangs maul Silvertips

MacKenzie Miller of the Vernon Marriott Lakers dangles past Brooklyn Hutchings of the Prince George Cougars in Bantam Female A hockey action Saturday at the Civic Arena. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Watkin Motors Mustangs entered the holiday break by smothering Salmon Arm Silvertips 9-1 in Okanagan Mainline Pee Wee Tier 2 Hockey Association play Saturday at Civic Arena.

The Mustangs are undefeated in league play at 11-0-2 and open the Pat Quinn Memorial Pee Wee Tier 1 Tournament Boxing Day in Vancouver.

Deagan McMillan and Erik Pastro led the Mustangs with two goals each. Forwards Hudson Kibblewhite, Theo Van Wyk and Zac Milne added singles while d-men Riley Cormier and Brayden Schwaerzle finished the scoring with third period tallies. Goaltender Matthew Kuhnlein added an assist to hit the scoresheet as well.

“We started off pretty slow but had good puck possession down low. Then we picked it up and started to shoot” said Watkin Motors head coach Taylor Wilson. “It’s really good when you can roll three lines evenly.”

The Mustangs were strong defensively all game, shutting down Salmon Arm (3-5) and keeping scoring opportunities to a minimum.

The Mustangs open the Pat Quinn Memorial Pee Wee Tier 1 tourney Dec. 27 against North Shore Winter Club and Victoria Racquet Club Kings. They meet Seafair Islanders of Richmond and Kelowna Rockets on Dec. 28.

Meanwhile, the seven visiting teams for the 47th annual Coca-Cola Pee Wee Classic, Feb. 8-11, have been announced.

Entries include San Diego, Yellowknife, Edmonton Knights of Columbus Lancers, Calgary Warriors, Sherwood Park, South Delta and Coquitlam.

The North Zone Kings lost 5-1 to the South Zone in Midget Tier 1 play Sunday at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. The Kings, riddled with injuries and relying on several call-ups, battled hard and scored first on a power play point shot by Aidan Rysen, assisted by Cam Mackenzie.

The Marriott Lakers clipped the Prince George Cougars 3-2 in Bantam A Female play Saturday at Civic Arena.

Teagan Webster-Locke opened the scoring for the Lakers with Jordyn Morris adding two more.

“We had strong defence and our goaltending was great,” said Laker GM Lynnelle Walters. “It was a great battle between the two teams. Bench boss Sandy Moger and Doug Brayshaw kept the girls focused throughout the game. The Lakers have four regular season games left and a tournament in Surrey. Next home game is Feb. 11 at Civic Arena.”