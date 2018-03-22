Mustangs capture provincial championship

The Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs won the B.C. Pee Wee Tier 2 Hockey Championship Wednesday in North Vancouver. (Facebook photo)

The Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs used an explosive start to win the B.C. Tier 2 Pee Wee Hockey Championship Wednesday night in North Vancouver.

The Okanagan champion Mustangs scored six times in the first period and cruised to a 10-2 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters in the final.

Vernon, which won its own Coca Cola Classic event for the third year in a row during the Vernon Winter Carnival, went undefeated in the nine-team tournament.

Watkin Motors advanced to the final with a 5-1 semifinal win Wednesday morning over the Burnaby Winter Club. Trail defeated the host North Shore Winter Club 3-2 in the other semifinal.

At the B.C. Tier 3 Midget Provincials in West Vancouver, Powell River defeated Mission 3-1 in the championship game.

The Okanagan champion Vernon Coca Cola Vipers went 1-1-1, which was not good enough to secure a semifinal spot.

Vernon finished the year with an astounding 55-1-1 record.

The only team to beat Vernon was Squamish in the opening game of the provincials. Squamish fell 4-3 to Mission in one semifinal, then lost the bronze-medal game, 5-3, to Terrace.

Powell River whipped Terrace 7-2 in the other semifinal.

