Mustang junior boys team on the hunt for fourth tourney title

The Maggie Mustangs will be in Vernon this weekend looking for a fourth tournament win

The Princess Margaret Mustangs junior boys basketball team will be looking to make it four tournament wins this season when they travel to Vernon’s Seaton Secondary School this weekend.

The Mustangs are hot off their most recent tournament victory last weekend where they went undefeated in four games to win the Sagebrush Shootout title at South Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mark Brett | Reporter

Â MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.