Kolbie Doodson and Adison Labonte performing to Grease. (Camus Photography)

Music through the ages

The Smithers Figure Skating Club performed its annual carnival on ice at the Smithers Civic Centre. The theme this year was music through the ages, giving spectators a chance to warm up to a frozen concert.

